The Enema Man: Prank caller becomes legend for oldest New York bar

Rafe Bartholomew spent most of his childhood in a bar. McSorley’s Old Ale House has been open since 1854 and is the oldest established bar in New York, even during prohibition. John McSorley owned the bar and when he passed his children took over and named it McSorley’s Old Ale House in honor of John. Rafe Bartholomew, author of “Two and Two: McSorley’s My Dad, and Me,” describes his experiences working alongside his father at the bar, the history of the the establishment and the Enema Man, who has been prank calling the bar everyday for 20 years. This man has never identified himself, but when he calls he says one thing: “your enema is ready.” Bartholomew says working at a bar allowed him to observe people and understand “human conditon.” The bar serves only light and dark beer in pairs, meaning “two and two,” where people come to discuss all topics. Bartholomew’s father is semi-retired and Rafe now lives in California, but his family still talks about the Enema Man and bar stories for over 160 years.

