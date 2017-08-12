× The do’s and don’ts of marriage: D.C. writer predicted his friend would get divorced and was right

Derek Hills recently wrote a piece in Solo-ish for the Washington Post describing the signs of why marriages fail. He uses his friend as an example, where he says, “if people want to do something, you do everything you can to facilitate that.” Hills’ friend was stunned that he told him to get divorced, even though there were obvious signs the couple should not be together. The relationship lasted long enough to have kids, when months later, Derek’s friend calls to tell him he’s getting a divorce because his wife walked out on him. Hills describes cardinal rules for relationships to work, listing communication a key factor.

