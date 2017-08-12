× The Carry Out 8-11-17: “Not once did Mitch Trubisky grab his helmet, roll his eyes or take a timeout while cursing out a coach which I guess is something not every quarterback does”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the ongoing North Korean crisis, Senate President John Cullerton calling legislators back to Springfield, Jim Kirk announcing he’s leaving the Sun-Times to join Tronc, the Bears losing to the Broncos in their first preseason game, Mitchell Trubisky impressing in his Bears debut, Dallas RB Ezekiel Ellliott being suspended for domestic violence, the Sox sweeping the Astros and taking on the Royals this weekend, Cubs playing the Diamondbacks in Arizona and a judge throwing out a Denver DJ’s case against Taylor Swift.

