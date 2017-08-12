× The Beat Full Show (8/12/17): Trubisky makes a statement in preseason debut

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Mitch Trubisky’s performance in the Bears preseason opener could at least force the team’s hand in evaluating their QB situation and Adam Hoge joins the show from Bears camp with his takeaways from Thursday night and the following practices, a Kyle Long health update and the developing TE situation; Carm reignites the “Mitch” vs “Mitchell” controversy in terms of which is the stronger football name; the guys discuss how much Joe Maddon’s recent handling of Willson Contreras contributed to his hamstring injury and more.