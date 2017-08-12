The Beat Full Show (8/12/17): Trubisky makes a statement in preseason debut

Posted 8:39 PM, August 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:38PM, August 12, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks for a receiver against the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Mitch Trubisky’s performance in the Bears preseason opener could at least force the team’s hand in evaluating their QB situation and Adam Hoge joins the show from Bears camp with his takeaways from Thursday night and the following practices, a Kyle Long health update and the developing TE situation; Carm reignites the “Mitch” vs “Mitchell” controversy in terms of which is the stronger football name; the guys discuss how much Joe Maddon’s recent handling of Willson Contreras contributed to his hamstring  injury and more.