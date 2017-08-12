× Mr. Fix It Show with Lou Manfredini

On this episode of the Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini, Lou talks flipping houses with Beth Franken, Tribune Freelancer. Beth took the plunge last year and did what most

fantasize about…bought and flipped a home. Over the past year she’s documented her experience of the home she bought and flipped at 109 S. Taylor Ave in Oak Park, IL.

Tune in to hear this week’s New to Lou too – especially if you’re looking for a new way to store your phone while driving. Lou also answers all of your home improvement questions and more on this episode of the Mr. Fix-It Show!