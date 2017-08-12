× Esmeralda Leon and Colin Reed cover the Re-opening of The Alley, Randy ManTooth, and more!

Randy Mantooth joins Esmeralda and Colin in studio to play a few tunes for your musical enjoyment.

Then, Mark Thomas, owner of the store The Alley, talks about the re-opening of the store. After having the store for 39 years, Mark closed The Alley in 2016 and now a year later the store is open again for all to enjoy.

Esmeralda and Colin also discuss items in your home that you should stop trying to hold on to.