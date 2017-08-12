× Business Lunch with Amy Guth 8/12/2017

Amy Guth talks with Washington Post’s Silicon Valley correspondent, Elizabeth Dwoskin, to discuss Facebook’s willingness to copy technology and design from other apps and platforms, and how it might be hurting innovation.

Then, Ally Marotti, business reporter at Chicago Tribune, talks about the city’s plan to issue Airbnb registrations and how it will affect the industry in Chicago.

Amy also shares her skydiving experience and the music playlist that helped her prepare for the giant leap.