× ACLU’s Director of Police Practices Karen Sheley, The Political Round Table, “King of Geeks” Elliott Serrano, Scott Stantis and ‘What’s That From?!’ | Full Show (Aug 11th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 11th) we welcome “King of All Geeks” Elliott Serrano alongside Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis and his friend Mike from Detroit. With the ongoing issues surrounding the Police Dept here in Chicago we welcome Karen Sheley (Director of Police Practices) who is also a part of the ACLU here in Illinois. Then, our political round table of Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Eric Elk is back in full force as they tackle the latest political issues. Finally, we have another rousing episode of “What’s That From” where we recreate a scene from the movie “Liar Liar”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

