Wintrust Business Lunch 8/11/17: Telemarketing, Scaling a Company, & Food Delivery

Telemarkerters have always been an annoyance to cell phones across the world, but would you answer a call from your own phone number? Steve chatted about the latest changes in telemarket technology with Andrea Hanis and many other stories in Blue Sky Innovation. Tom Gimbel talked about his experience of scaling a company for the past 19 years, Natasha Korecki gave a political update from the “Illinois Playbook“, and Samantha Bombkamp learned that some restaurants are actually trying to avoid having to deliver to customers in the future.