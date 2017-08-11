WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic says beautiful weather, concerts, and the Bud Billiken Parade will cause delays this weekend. Get traffic on demand by downloading the Traffix Chicago app and effortlessly zip through town!
Video: Weekend Warning – Beautiful Weather & Bud Billiken Parade
-
Video: Weekend Warning – 4th of July
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Sizzling Summer Slowdowns
-
Weekend Warning: Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Father’s Day Edition
-
Weekend Warning: A March weekend in May
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Highway vs Back Road People
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Blues Fest and Spring Awakening
-
Video: Weekend Warning – NHL Draft, Country Lake Shake, & Pride
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Memorial Day Weekend
-
Video and photos: Andrea & Violeta head to the Nutella Cafe
-
-
The Carry Out 8-10-17: “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are like two bullies playing chicken while the rest of us are sitting in the back seat”
-
Video: Boxing with Tommy Hughes
-
Video: Arlington International Racecourse Opening Weekend