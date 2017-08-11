× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: David Letterman to Netflix

This week on the program Curt Wagner talks with Bill and Dane about all things television and entertainment. ‘Disney’ has announced to start their own streaming service separate from Netflix, Curt explains how households will soon have to subscribe to multiple streaming services. David Letterman has announced that he is starting a new talk show on ‘Netflix’. Bill, Dane and Curt talk about his highly anticipated comeback.

