× The Opening Bell 8/11/17: Tech Market Rookies Struggling to Keep Up

A relatively standard week for the market over all, but the tech rookies and recent IPO’s had a rough going. Steve discussed Blue Apron, Snap Inc, and others with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management). The transition to the Fall travel season is gearing up as Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) shared with Paul Nolte the specific dates that are best for buying holiday flights along with the possibility of self driving airplanes.