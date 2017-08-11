× ‘The Fest for Beatles Fans’ preview with Neil Innes, Denny Laine and Mark Hudson

‘The Fest for Beatles Fans’ is in Rosemont from August 11th-13th. Bill and Dane talk with Neil Innes from ‘The Rutles”, Denny Laine from from ‘Wings’ and Mark Hudson one of Ringo’s producers. Will there ever be another band as popular as ‘The Beatles’? Bill and Dane pose this question to our panel.

