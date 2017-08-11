× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-11-17

We have a tremendous show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN’s Kevin Powell tells us how excited we should be about Mitchell Trubisky’s Bears debut, we reload another crazy week of news with journalist Kim Bellware and the Chicago Tribune’s Jeff Coen, Tracy Swartz lets us know what we missed on reality television this week, Justin honors his wife’s aunt, who passed away this week at the age of 91 and we end the show pouring over your cultural blind spots with another spirited game of “Never Have I Ever!”

