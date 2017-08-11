× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Trubisky, and Nukes, oh my!”

Journalist Kim Bellware and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Jeff Coen join Justin to recap all of the stories making news this week including the ongoing conflict between the United States and North Korea, the FBI raiding Paul Manafort’s home, President Trump considering military response to the political crisis in Venezuela, the continuing battle over school funding in Springfield, a judge throwing out a DJ’s case against Taylor Swift, Mayor Rahm Emanuel suing the Justice Department, the anniversary of the Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza, the kick-off to the 2018 gubernatorial race, the uproar surrounding the Cook County soda tax, the upcoming solar eclipse and Mitchell Trubisky‘s triumphant (despite losing) debut as a Bears quarterback.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio