Taran Singh Brar: The man behind the inflatable 'Trump Chicken'

If you watched the news this past week chances are you saw the large, inflatable ‘Trump Chicken” positioned right near the White House. Bill and Dane talk to the man behind the whole operation, Taran Singh Brar. Believe it or not there are a lot of steps that are needed in order to place an inflatable that close to a national landmark.

