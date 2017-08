× Steve Cochran Show 08.11.17: Celebrations all around

Happy Birthday Andrea! Happy anniversary Sandberg! What a fun Friday! We had chocolate cake, ice cream cake and cookies! We talked vacations with Stuart the ‘Cruise Guy.’ We celebrated National Bowling Day with a giant bowling pin in-studio. Dan Hampton felt pretty good about the Bears last night and Terry Cosgrove and Oren Jacobson encourage men to walk in women’s shoes.