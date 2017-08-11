Mark Carman 08.11.17: Birthday Celebration, Hi-C, Napping in Cars and National Lazy Day

Mark Carman laughs at Andrew Shaw's story. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

It’s Mark Carman’s birthday! The show starts with him opening some gifts from the overnight crew. He then talks about McDonald’s decision to discontinue Hi-C and why turning 44 could be tough for many people.

In hour 2 he discusses a grandmother sending her daughter an invoice for all of the activities she did with her granddaughter, a couple of basketball stories and favorite birthday meals.

A lotion that can help insomniacs leads to a discussion of napping in cars to start off hour 3. Then he asks people to share examples of how they’ve been lazy in honor of National Lazy Day.