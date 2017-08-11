× Mark Carman 08.11.17: Birthday Celebration, Hi-C, Napping in Cars and National Lazy Day

It’s Mark Carman’s birthday! The show starts with him opening some gifts from the overnight crew. He then talks about McDonald’s decision to discontinue Hi-C and why turning 44 could be tough for many people.

In hour 2 he discusses a grandmother sending her daughter an invoice for all of the activities she did with her granddaughter, a couple of basketball stories and favorite birthday meals.

A lotion that can help insomniacs leads to a discussion of napping in cars to start off hour 3. Then he asks people to share examples of how they’ve been lazy in honor of National Lazy Day.