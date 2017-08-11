U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (2nd L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) listen during a news briefing after the weekly Republican policy luncheon March 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans held the weekly luncheon to discuss GOP agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal on health care contentions
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (2nd L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) listen during a news briefing after the weekly Republican policy luncheon March 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans held the weekly luncheon to discuss GOP agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Kaiser Health News Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal explains why insurers are increasing prices in the Trump era. Plus, we learn how bipartisan efforts have been an issue. That’s in light of contentious notes from our president to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.