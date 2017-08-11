× Human Rights Campaign Chicago Gala & Auction

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, will hold their annual Chicago Gala & Auction on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park. The night begins with a cocktail reception and invites guests to mingle as they mix through the exciting Silent Auction. The black tie dinner dotes live entertainment and inspiring speakers, with past appearances from Governor Pat Quinn, Jim Obergefell, the named plantiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell, et al. v. Hodges and Michael Sam, former player with the St. Louis Rams. The dinner is followed by an After Party in the ballroom and complimentary Ketel One and Bulleit Bourbon.

The HRC Chicago Gala & Auction is one of the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ fundraisers with money going back to support the organization’s visions. The Human Rights Campaign represents a force of more than 1.5 million members and supporters nationwide – all committed to making a world where LGBTQ people are ensured of their basic equal rights, and can be open, honest and safe at home, at work and in the community. HRC advocates on behalf of LGBTQ Americans, mobilizes grassroots actions in diverse communities, invests strategically to elect fair-minded individuals to office and educates the public about LGBTQ issues.

This year’s Gala theme is Rise, to symbolize current events and bring everyone together to not only resist the hateful politics and attacks – but to go further and accelerate the pace of progress toward full equality and secure protections for LGBTQ people in states and communities across the country. The LGBTQ movement has seen some setbacks since the beginning of this year with several state and federal proposals enforcing discriminatory policies. As the fight for equality continues, support for events like this one is integral to realize true equality for all Americans.

Purchase tickets to the HRC Chicago Gala & Auction on November 18, 2017 here.

For more information about the event or other ways to get involved, visit: www.hrcchicago.org/gala