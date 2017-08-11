× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 103: Do The Bears Have A Quarterback Controversy?

SOLDIER FIELD — Mitch Trubisky dazzled in his Bears debut. Mike Glennon did not. It was an eventful night at Soldier Field and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to discuss what it means. Sure it was just a preseason game, but how can you not be impressed with Mitch Trubisky? Can the Bears avoid the inevitable questions about playing the rookie sooner than expected? The guys break it all down and bring you the postgame reaction from both quarterbacks and head coach John Fox. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!