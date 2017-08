× Kevin Powell: “Mitch Trubisky was the dominant player on the football field”

WGN‘s Kevin Powell joins Justin to break down the top sports stories making news today including Mitchell Trubisky’s Bears debut, the White Sox debut of highly touted prospect Reynaldo Lopez and what the Cubs plan to do without Willson Contreras.

