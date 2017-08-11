× Comedian Vince Maranto live in studio, Mortgage Expert David Hochberg takes listener calls and “One Tail at a Time” with Comedian, Joe Kilgallon | Full Show (Aug 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 10th) Comedian Vince Maranto live in studio who will be performing at Zanies – check his website for details. Then, Mortgage Expert David Hochberg takes listener calls and gives his insight about saving money and approaching your financial situation correctly. During the 1am hour we welcome Comedian, Joe Kilgallon who will be performing at the Wip Theater (Edison Park) this Friday for the terrific event “One Tail At A Time“. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER