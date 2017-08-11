National Public Radio news analyst Cokie Roberts advises Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates of ground rules before a televised debate at the New England Conservatory, in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. The candidates participating in the debate were Democrat Deval Patrick, Republican Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey, Green Rainbow Party Grace Ross, and Independent Christy Mihos. (AP Photo/Matthew J. Lee, Pool)
Cokie Roberts won’t ask Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci this question
National Public Radio news analyst Cokie Roberts advises Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates of ground rules before a televised debate at the New England Conservatory, in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2006. The candidates participating in the debate were Democrat Deval Patrick, Republican Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey, Green Rainbow Party Grace Ross, and Independent Christy Mihos. (AP Photo/Matthew J. Lee, Pool)
Cokie Roberts tells John which questions she is ready to ask Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci Sunday on “This Week.” They disagree on what the audience is dying to know.