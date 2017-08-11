× Chicago Gateway Green’s Green Tie Ball XXVI

Chicago Gateway Green’s 26th Annual Green Tie Ball, presented by PNC Bank, is Friday, September 15, 2017 at Artifact Events in Ravenswood. Don your best dress or best green tie and tux and meet up with special guests NBC Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney and DJ White Shadow at this year’s ball to raise funds for CGG’s Expressway Partnership Program.

Enjoy amazing culinary delights from more than 30 of Chicago’s hottest restaurants, premium drinks, live music and charitable gaming by Rivers Casino.

Tickets for this “Devil in the Green City” themed black-tie fundraiser start at just $175 and are on sale now. Purchase tickets here.

Learn more about Chicago Gateway Green and the Green Tie Ball at www.gatewaygreen.org.

The Green Tie Ball, Chicago Gateway Green’s signature fundraising gala made its first appearance in 1992. What began as a 500-person party held in the street is now one of the most well-known and exclusive charity fundraising events in Chicago, attended annually by 1000 of the city’s most influential professionals and celebrities. Each year, the event is marked by multiple stages of eclectic entertainment; and a unique indoor-outdoor venue to celebrate the green spaces of the city.

About Chicago Gateway Green

Celebrating its 31st Anniversary in 2017, we are dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods, Chicago Gateway Green was founded in 1986 to benefit the environment and improve the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and annual visitors.

A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Gateway Green makes an impact in the community with three key initiatives: the Expressway Partnership Program that transforms city roadways into landscaped parkways by maintaining over 100 gardens along Chicago’s major expressways, thereby reducing air and noise pollution; the International Sculpture Program that beautifies gateways through the installation of permanent, international art; and the Tree Partnership Program that transforms vacant land into tree-filled green spaces through large-scale volunteer tree plantings. Over the past 30 years, Gateway Green and their valued partners have helped to improve both the local environment and the quality of life for millions of Chicagoland residents and visitors.