Bill Leff and Dane Neal Full Show 08-11-17

Today on the show Dane Neal fills in for Wendy! ‘The Fest for Beatles Fans’ is this weekend and Neil Innes, Denny Laine and Mark Hudson stop by the studio to talk about the events happening in Rosemont. Curt Wagner from ‘TV Show Patrol’ talks about Letterman announcing a new talk show, what shows are not coming back next season and explains why Hollywood makes so many reboots! Finally artist Taran Brar, the mastermind behind the inflatable Trump chicken, joins Bill and Dane to share his experience.

