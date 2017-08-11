× Bill Leff and Dane Neal Bonus Hour 8-11-17

Today on the bonus hour Dane fills in for Wendy! With playoff baseball creeping around the corner Bill and Dane discuss what the Cubs need to do to stay successful. During the last half hour Bill asks ‘Have you ever told a lie to your child?’ Ryan Burrow joins Bill and Dane to talk about funny and practical lies that parents have told their kids.

