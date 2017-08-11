× Author Jean Twenge on kids and the digital age: “We have to make sure it’s [smart phone] a tool we’re using, and not a tool that’s using us”

Author Jean Twenge writes iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood–and What That Means for the Rest of Us. She joins John to discuss the emotional effects of technology on the youth, or, iGen.