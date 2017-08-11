This Tuesday, June 14, 2011 photo shows Jean Twenge, San Diego State University psychology professor and author of the book "Generation Me," in San Diego. Among academics who track the behaviors of young adults and teens, theres a touchy debate: Should the word "entitled" be used when talking about today's younger people? Twenge has made a career out of finding data that she says shows that college students and others their age are more self-centered _ narcissistic even _ than past generations. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Author Jean Twenge on kids and the digital age: “We have to make sure it’s [smart phone] a tool we’re using, and not a tool that’s using us”
This Tuesday, June 14, 2011 photo shows Jean Twenge, San Diego State University psychology professor and author of the book "Generation Me," in San Diego. Among academics who track the behaviors of young adults and teens, theres a touchy debate: Should the word "entitled" be used when talking about today's younger people? Twenge has made a career out of finding data that she says shows that college students and others their age are more self-centered _ narcissistic even _ than past generations. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Author Jean Twenge writes iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood–and What That Means for the Rest of Us. She joins John to discuss the emotional effects of technology on the youth, or, iGen.