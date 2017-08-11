× Alan Dershowitz on Trump, is the traditional law firm model dead?, Taylor Swift, Pharma Bro guilty and much more.

Rich and Tina welcome legal legend & Harvard constitutional law scholar Alan Dershowitz to discuss Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury in the Trump-Russia probe.

University of Minnesota Law School Professor Heidi Kitrosser discusses Trump’s promise to prosecute leakers.

Next, Forbes contributor Mark Cohen discusses whether the traditional law firm model is dead.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking news involving Benjamin Netanyahu, the Pharma Bro, Taylor Swift and much more.