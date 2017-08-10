× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/10/17: Manufacturing Layoffs, Smart Cities, & New Jobs

Manufacturing has been big focus for the economy since the Trump administration transitioned into the White House. Steve talked with Chris Matthew, who told him that there are concerning vacancies with those jobs because people don’t want them. Bill Geiger reminded people how to important it is to be financially stress free during retirement, Ian Sherr traveled to come of the smartest cities in the world for comparison research, and Ilyce Glink shared and email about new jobs that people are finding but may not be satisfied.