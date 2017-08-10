× The Opening Bell 8/10/17: “Airbnb Experiences” Take Local Trips To The Next Level

Developing news of the LIBOR Index provided the mortgage world a wavering outlook, but John Horton (VP and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) calmed the nerves, focused on the now and checked in on the rest of the mortgage world as this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader. Steve then learned about the opportunity that allows people to turn passions in profit with Airbnb Trips. Ben Breit (Spokesperson for Airbnb) told Steve about the next big expansion for the company and how they’re focusing on the customer’s experiences.