The Mincing Rascals 08.10.17: Foreign diplomacy, Cook County Soda Tax, Mueller V. Swift

This week, the Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune and Mark Bazer of “The Interview Show.” They wonder if the president has the power to carry out such threats as “fire and fury” without the permission of Congress. Then, the Rascals consider why Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle dropped her $17 million lawsuit against the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, for delaying the Cook County sweet beverage tax. Finally, they discuss the significance of the Taylor Swift lawsuit against DJ David Mueller.

Steve recommends “I’ll Be Me,” a documentary on Glen Campbell’s final tour.

Scott recommends that you check out the cartoons of Dick Locher, who passed away Sunday, and Beyond Infinity by Eugenia Cheng.

John recommends that you watch “Alive Inside,” a documentary created by an organization called Music & Memory. He also re-recommends “Ozark.”

Mark recommends that you give an ear to the newest three singles from his favorite band, The National.