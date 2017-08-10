× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.10.17: Mueller v. Swift, North Korea, Walgreens soda tax lawsuit, Restaurant City of the Year

Taylor Swift has been in court today, suing DJ David Mueller for $1, on the grounds that he sexually assaulted her. Listeners call in and try to infer whether or not her accusation is true, and ABC News Entertainment Reporter Jason Nathanson joins us with what’s going on in that courtroom. Then, CATO Institute North Korea Expert Eric Gomez tries to infer what was meant by the latest exchange of threats between the United States and North Korea. Attorney Elizabeth Fegan describes the case in which her client sued Walgreens for incorrectly taxing him on an unsweetened beverage. Finally, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel explains why Chicago is the Restaurant City of the Year, for the third year in a row, according to Bon Appétit.