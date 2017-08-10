× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-10-17

We have an amazing and informative show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with political analyst Charles Lipson about President Trump’s latest threat towards North Korea, activist Hal Baskin reflects on his life…, author Stacey Ballis talks about her new book, “How to Change a Life,” Matt Schaefer tells us about Chicago Acting In Film Meetup and we close the show with Mark Carman giving us a Willson Contreras injury update and breaking down the Bears first preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio