× The Carry Out 8-10-17: “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are like two bullies playing chicken while the rest of us are sitting in the back seat”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include North Korea announcing that a missile strike towards Guam is imminent, Donald Trump telling the press that his “fire and fury” line wasn’t tough enough, former SNL and Second City star Rachel Dratch receiving a 20-year-old parking ticket, the Bears kicking of their preseason tilt with a game against the Broncos, the Cubs taking on the Diamondbacks this weekend without an injured Willson Contreras, the Sox playing another game against the Astros at the ‘Rate and Chance the Rapper giving away 30,000 backpacks at the Bud Billiken Parade this weekend.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio