× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.10.17: First on the list

We usually talk politics on Thursdays but today we also did a lot of sports. Dan Hampton is optimistic about the Bears. Howard Sudberry gets us ready for the Arlington Million and the legendary Chet Coppock stopped by with some roller derby athletes ahead of World Roller Derby Week. One of Steve’s baseball proteges, Andy Roth, made a visit and we review Mooch’s budding TV career. Dean Richards also checked in from sausage fest.