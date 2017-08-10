× Political analyst Charles Lipson: “If the North Koreans targeted those nuclear power plants in South Korea they could create hell on Earth”

University of Chicago political science professor Charles Lipson joins Justin to discuss President Trump’s latest threat towards North Korea. Charles talks about why this crisis is deadly serious, if President Trump’s rhetoric is making the situation worse and why this is an unprecedented dispute. Check out his blog for updates on this fluid news story.

