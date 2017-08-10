× Kasso Thrones Ep. 2| Harnessing the power of Drogon, dealing with those who seek the HBO leaks, and Arya the Assassin

Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and WGN producer Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune reporter (& “Game of Thrones” guru) Will “Old School” Lee to preview the fifth episode of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones.” Now that he’s seen the HBO leaks, can anyone trust Will Lee not to spoil the rest of the season? Will Daenerys save the day? Is Arya Stark the greatest assassin Westeros has ever seen?

