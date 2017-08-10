× Jim Turano 08.10.17: Beatles Historian Robert Rodriguez, Pop Culture Club and Sinatra’s Something

Jim Turano (in for Nick Digilio) kicks off the show sharing a Showcase Studio story and professing his love for Glade scent “Cashmere Woods.” He then welcomes Beatles historian Robert Rodriguez.

Hour two continues the Beatles talk including Jim’s theory about the band’s break-up and Robert’s involvement in the Fest for Beatles Fans. Jim then welcomes Mick Kayler for another edition of Pop Culture Club.

Hour three features more Pop Culture Club including thoughts on Steve Bartman’s World Series Ring and the solar eclipse. A listener’s call about Frank Sinatra covering “Something” leads to the end of the show and a few final thank yous.