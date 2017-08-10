× Community activist Hal Baskin: “You can’t have your biggest employer in the community be the dope dealer”

Englewood community activist Hal Baskin joins Justin to talk about his life, what drew him to the world of activism and politics, being inspired by the late Chicago mayor Harold Washington, what goes into being a community leader, if he sees himself as a controversial figure, how being a former gang leader helps him relate to current gang members, why we never hear the positive stories that come out of Englewood, the controversy surrounding a proposed new high school in Englewood and if Englewood is better or worse than it was 10, 15 or 20 year ago.

