× Comedian Pete Lee talks about his Jimmy Fallon appearance, “No Complaint’s Day”, Brandon C. Price and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Aug 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 9th) Comedian Pete Lee talks about his recent Jimmy Fallon appearance and his background in comedy – Catch him Live this weekend at the Zanies in Rosemont, IL! Then, it’s “No Complaint’s Day”, on August 12th – We welcome Patti and Joe Kirin King to discuss the event and it’s significance. The always delightful Brandon C. Price rides side car – Catch him live every weekend with VAMP Chicago and finally, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”takes listener calls and delves into their lives through music. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

