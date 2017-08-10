× Chicago’s Riverwalk to host ‘Friday Night Flights’ craft beer fest

DOWNTOWN — Chicago’s “Friday Night Flights” series of beer tastings has been making the rounds of the city’s neighborhoods, with the glaring exception of Downtown — until now.

On Wednesday, the Mayor’s Office announced that the Riverwalk has been added as a venue for the popular event.

The waterfront promenade will host 14 of Chicago’s craft breweries, 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $15. Admission is good for 10 pours of 3 ounces. Food will be available from Riverwalk vendors at additional cost, and the evening will include free musical entertainment.