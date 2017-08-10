× Chicago Acting in Film Meetup is celebrating 10 years of helping actors with their craft

Matt Schaefer, Chicago Acting in Film Meetup (CAFM) Board President, Adria Dawn, CAFM Fundraising Committee Co-Chair, and Steve Scholz, Board Emeritus and former CAFM Board Vice President join Justin to talk about the film industry in Chicago exploding over the last ten years, how CAFM helps actors hone their craft, CAFM’s effort in assisting actors that are making the transition from the stage to the screen, the influence of technology on the art, how auditions have changed over the years, if we are seeing more actors staying in Chicago rather than leave for the coasts and the upcoming CAFM 10th Anniversary Party & Fundraiser at Carbon Arc Bar & Board in Chicago on Friday, August 18th.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio