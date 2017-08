× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-10-2017

Today on the show, producer Kevin Richter tries to fill Wendy’s shoes. Bill and Kevin talk about the Taylor Swift trial and the cruise ship that had to go on pirate lock down. Then, they play everyone’s favorite game, “Kevin’s Blast from the Past” where two listeners face-off to guess what Kevin knows. Last but not least, Dean Richards joined in to talk about what to look forward to in the box office this week.