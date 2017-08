× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-10-2017

Today on the bonus hour, producer Kevin continued filling in for Wendy. He and Bill talked to Adam Hoge about the state of the Bears and what we should expect in tonight’s preseason game. Then, Judy Pielach joined in the fun to talk about the Taylor Swift trial and talk about the progress (and lack of progress) that has been made in the treatment of women. They end the show by talking sex symbols and posing the question: do sex symbols still exist today?