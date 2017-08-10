× Author Stacey Ballis: “I don’t trust books that don’t have food in them”

Chicago author and blogger Stacey Ballis makes a return visit to The Download to discuss her latest book, “How to Change a Life.” Stacey talks about being able to write quality material so quickly, the growing “culinary fiction” genre, rethinking the idea of a “Bucket List” and if she ever sees herself getting away from writing about food.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio