FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, soft drink and soda bottles are displayed in a refrigerator at El Ahorro market in San Francisco. After years of stamping out soda tax proposals with well-financed campaigns, Big Soda is suddenly finding itself up against bigger adversaries. In early November 2016, voters and lawmakers in five jurisdictions, including San Francisco and Chicago’s Cook County, approved special taxes on sugary drinks, with advocates chalking up the streak of victories to a shift in public attitudes. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Attorney Elizabeth Fegan represents client suing Walgreens: “If you’re buying an unsweetened beverage, absolutely keep your receipt”
Attorney Elizabeth Fegan is representing Vincent De Leon, who is suing Walgreens for incorrectly applying the Cook County soda tax to an unsweetened beverage he bought. Elizabeth explains how the situation unfolded, and gives you advice on how to navigate the sometimes confusing new soda tax.