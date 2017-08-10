In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, appears with her lawyer and mother in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that radio host David Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. (Jeff Kandyba via AP)
ABC News Entertainment Reporter Jason Nathanson: “There is no real sensitive evidence” in Mueller v. Swift
In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, appears with her lawyer and mother in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that radio host David Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. (Jeff Kandyba via AP)
ABC News Entertainment Reporter Jason Nathanson breaks down what’s going on in the courtroom where the Swift. V. Mueller trial is taking place. He tells John how the suit came to be four years after a possible sexual assault occurred, and on what grounds Taylor Swift is proving her case that David Mueller touched her inappropriately.