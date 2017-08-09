× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/9/17: Chicago Airlines, Big City Immigration, & Affordable Baseball Games

Airlines are always big news these day and Lewis Lazare is always on the beat. Steve and Lewis touched on the on-time rates for airlines and big new visitor for Chicago’s Ohare. Big Game Air Co-founders (Todd Robin and Arturo Gomez) to talk about catching the biggest college football game across the Midwest and making it home for dinner, Frank Sennett detailed how immigrants are favoring other big cities compared to Chicago, and Paul Reyonld shared the findings behind a ValuePenguin study about the affordability of an MLB game.