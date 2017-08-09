× Want to run for office? Learn how at ‘women empowerment’ event

LOGAN SQUARE — Chicago ladies: Thinking about running for office someday?

Head to Church of the Spirit, 2651 N. Central Park Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday to learn the ins and outs from State Sen. Iris Martinez (D-Chicago).

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The event, dubbed “How To Run For Public Office,” is geared toward marginalized women and young people, particularly those in the LGTBQ, immigrant, refugee and minority religion communities.

